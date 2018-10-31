Marvel Studios

The Marvel universe is taking over more of the real world media landscape by pairing up with a new Disney streaming service. Most recently, Disney tapped Malcom Spellman to write a series featuring the Marvel heroes Falcon and Winter Soldier. Only one of the several proposed Marvel limited series set to come out at Disney, this is the first to find a writer. Spellman previously worked as a writer on Empire and wrote the screenplay for the film Our Family Wedding. The Disney Marvel series will star Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan who have played Falcon and Winter Soldier respectively in multiple Marvel films including the recent Avengers: Infinity War.

Past Marvel spinoffs include Netflix’s The Defenders and The Punisher series. The Defenders included four street-level heroes, each with their own series, but two of these, Iron Fist and Luke Cage have just been canceled after running for two seasons each. The other two members of the Defenders crew, Jessica Jones and Daredevil﻿, will both continue through a third season, with Daredevil Season 3 already launched earlier this month. The Punisher was renewed for a second season back in December.

What’s different about Disney’s venture into Marvel series is that they will incorporate characters (and actors) from the original Marvel films. They are also set to have higher budgets than past Marvel spinoffs so this is a considerable gamble for the new streaming service. Other series in development at Disney include ones centered on Loki and Scarlet Witch. Each series will be around six to eight episodes long, and unlike Daredevil and The Punisher, they will all be produced by Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige.