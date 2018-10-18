Narcos Shows Off Different Location, Same Bloodlust in the Trailer for Mexican Spinoff

The official trailer for the new, revamped Narcos is here, with a fresh cast and a different geographical focus: Mexico. Producers Doug Miro and Carlo Bernard had originally intended the show, Narcos: Mexico, as a fourth season for the Netflix Original Series, which followed the Colombian drug war of the ‘70s, ‘80s and early ‘90s involving the Medellín Cartel (led by Pablo Escobar) and the Cali Cartel. In the end, the producers decided to release it as a sort of spin-off, instead. Loosely “inspired by true events,” the new Narcos will trace the genesis of the Mexican drug war in the ‘80s, when independent dealers gathered into more established criminal organizations.

Diego Luna stars as Félix Gallardo, known as El Padrino (The Godfather), a police officer turned drug lord who headed the now defunct Guadalajara Cartel in the ‘80s. Luna is pursued by Michael Peña, who plays former DEA agent Enrique “Kike” Camarena, whose murder and torturing has been attributed to Gallardo. From the trailer, it seems we can expect that while the location has changed, there are still the familiar action-filled scenes, drugs, and bloodlust. And it should be no surprise since, like the very drug trade the series deals with, the market is driven by demand, and the public’s hunger for Hollywood’s sensationalism of Latin American drug wars appears to be insatiable. Narcos: Mexico will meet some of that hunger when it premieres on November 16.