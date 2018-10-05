Doris Liou

During my flailing post-collegiate years, I took a part-time job among the transcribers at a stress clinic. Our task was to sit at computers and turn the dictations recorded by therapists into printed psychiatric evaluations of people seeking compensation for work-related stress disorders. This gig provided a second education of sorts, since most of the clinic’s clients were working-class people whose jobs entailed hazards I had not previously bothered to imagine.

There was the hotel maid who endured routine sexual harassment and assault from guests; the printing-press operator made to work back-to-back 10-hour shifts by a foreman who also offered to sell him cocaine to keep him alert around the heavy machinery; the late-night clerk at a gas station mini-mart robbed by men who dragged him from his post and pounded his head into a concrete curb. Less extreme but nevertheless unforgettable was the man who, in those pre-TSA days, worked the metal detector at an airport security checkpoint. Despite his many requests for the metal detector to be repaired, the machine had hair-trigger sensors that could be seemingly set off by the fillings in teeth. This enraged passengers, who took it out on him. Such was his anxiety and dread that the noise of the alarm, he said (in one of the rare direct quotations included in these evaluations), felt “like a pain needle” going through his head.

The patients’ personal stories, while riveting, made up just a small portion of the evaluations. The rest consisted of writing so generic that we transcribers programmed macros into our word processors to populate entire paragraphs and sections with boilerplate language listing symptoms (depression, anxiety, loss of appetite and libido, insomnia—lots and lots of insomnia) and the results of several standardized psychological tests. The only test among those that was remotely interesting was House-Tree-Person, which assesses a patient’s mental health by asking her to draw those three items. At the end of the day, the transcribers would sometimes go out for drinks to shake off the pall of the day—all those heart-rending stories, all that lifeless bureaucratese!—and, on at least once occasion, compete drunkenly to produce the most disturbing House-Tree-Person drawing.

The stress clinic did not administer the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) test, the subject of Merve Emre’s new book, The Personality Brokers: The Strange History of Myers-Briggs and the Birth of Personality Testing. I’m guessing the clinicians found the MBTI unnecessary because unlike House-Tree-Person, it wasn’t created to detect psychopathology. Instead, Myers-Briggs, based on the theories of the Swiss psychoanalyst Carl Jung, places the people who take it on a combination of four axes: Introverted/Extroverted, Intuitive/Sensing, Feeling/Thinking, and Perceiving/Judging. Any given subject’s type is expressed by four letters (mine, to go by an abbreviated freebie version of the test I found online, are INTJ). A foundational premise of the test is that no type is inherently more healthy or superior to any other, although each type has distinct affinities and aptitudes. Devised in the mid-20th century by a mother-daughter pair with no formal psychological or methodological training, the MBTI is now, according to Emre, “the most popular personality inventory in the world.” It’s the original, the taproot of a zillion mass-appeal quizzes—appearing anywhere from Cosmopolitan to BuzzFeed—promising to reveal something about yourself that you never knew before, like which Hogwarts house you belong in or what type of pretzel you are.

The Personality Brokers brought my stint at the stress clinic to mind because it embodies the same, weird disjunction as the psychiatric evaluations we typed up. The parts of the evaluations that carried all the emotional power were the stories of what happened to specific patients. How, I thought, as I typed, can anyone doubt the trauma of a “pain needle,” or that this experience would make it difficult to work in a place that refused to fix the thing that caused this torment? But all the institutional power in the evaluations, the parts that gave them credibility with the insurance companies that awarded worker’s compensation benefits, resided the lifeless, standardized, quantified passages detailing how this individual’s suffering was exactly like the suffering of a person deemed worthy of receiving those benefits. Of course the airport security guy deserved compensation for his inability to return to the job, but he still couldn’t get it until he was assigned numbers and labels by an accredited professional—or really, until my word-processing macros delivered those labels to the insurance company.

Like the stress clinic’s evaluations, The Personality Brokers often reads like two stories fighting for supremacy. One is the history of a test that asks respondents to indicate how strongly they agree with dull statements like “You enjoy having a wide circle of acquaintances.” The other is the drama of an eccentric, ambitious, and ambivalent mother-daughter pair, one so obsessed with Jung that she wrote slash fiction about him, and the other a best-selling mystery novelist who abandoned that career after writing only two books. Both harbored dreams of achievement that clashed with their own ideas of a woman’s domestic destiny. At the beginning of the 20th century Katherine Cook Briggs, a middle-class Pennsylvania housewife, wrote essays about raising her daughter, Isabel, in what she boasted was a “cosmic laboratory of baby training,” subjecting the toddler to endless drills designed to instill the qualities of “obedience and curiosity.” (As Emre, an American English professor at Oxford University, points out, it never occurred to Briggs that these traits “were diametrically opposed to each other.”) Isabel gave no indication of having resented this regimen and became something of a prodigy, although Katherine remained hard to impress, running down Isabel’s achievements to the end of her days. (Briggs died in 1968.) Isabel Briggs Myers, in the early days of her marriage to a progressively minded man who went by the nickname “Chief,” objected whenever he encouraged her to seek fulfillment by working outside their home. Late in life, however, she devoted herself so entirely to the test she developed from her mother’s work that he complained she neglected him.

Briggs and Myers never quite emerge as full-fledged characters in The Personality Brokers, perhaps because Emre herself is an ENTJ (an extroverted, intuitive, thinking, judging type) and therefore more inclined to big-picture analysis than intimate dramas. She also admits in her introduction that she could not make the two women fit into the “story of feminist triumph” she sometimes wanted the book to be, even though they exemplified the sort of discontented 20th-century homemakers who struggled “to lead purposeful, creative, and self-directed lives.” Furthermore, Emre writes, the ideology surrounding their idea of “type”—an innate and unchanging personal orientation as Myers and Briggs saw it—lent itself all too readily to “exploitative social histories,” in which women and racial minorities got sorted into categories of personality that, while ostensibly not inferior to the other types, always seemed ordained to subordination.

In Emre’s narrative, the personalities of both women frequently take a back seat to Personality itself—the modern concept of a fundamental individual essence that, according to Myers and Briggs, can also be usefully corralled into one of 16 general types. Erme thinks of this idea of a fixed self as “impossibly retrograde,” yet in the course of researching The Personality Brokers she kept running into people who insisted that their lives had been changed when they discovered their type. “Myers-Briggs is like my religion” is, she writes, “a familiar refrain” at the accreditation seminars run by the Center for Applications of Psychological Type, a research center founded by Myers. (Erme herself took one of these courses after being told it was a prerequisite for gaining access to an archive of Myers’ personal papers. In the end, she was informed that “on the basis of my performance at the accreditation session, they had decided not to allow me into Isabel’s archive.”) While Briggs started out with an exalted notion of how the idea of type could help people better understand their souls, by the time Myers had honed the concept into dozens of forced-choice questions, its purpose became more utilitarian. Myers’ first client was the OSS, the World War II intelligence service, whose leaders hoped the test could help them determine which spies were best suited to tasks.

The test is still used this way by human resource departments across the nation. Industry leaders believed that employees assigned to positions that fit their preferences for, say, extroversion or judging, would work better, happier, and harder. The shaping of personality and the self into a commodity to be marketed makes Emre uneasy, yet she keeps coming back to those people who insist that learning their Myers-Briggs type has been a transformative liberating experience.

Myers struggled to keep the test—which proved impossible to authenticate statistically—a viable product during the 1960s. Finally, when she learned she was dying of cancer, she sold the rights to a California company to keep it from fading from use entirely. Consulting Psychologists Press spruced up the graphic design and streamlined Myers’ prose, but their great innovation was to introduce a self-scoring version of the MBTI, saving both psychologists and the laypeople who self-administered the test the expense and delay of returning their answer sheets to be scored by the publisher. The promise of self-analysis helped revenues jump from $10,000 in 1975 to $100,000 in 1979. The success of Susan Cain’s best-selling 2012 book Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking has demonstrated the reading public’s keen appetite for Myers-Briggs–style personality models.

Yet there’s a paradox at the heart of self-administered personality tests and quizzes, whether they’re as established as the MBTI or as goofily shareable as BuzzFeed’s “The Dream Vacation You Plan Will Reveal Which DC Character You Are.” The accuracy of any such test is entirely dependent on the accuracy of an individual’s answers. You can only provide a helpful answer to a question about whether “after prolonged socializing, you feel you need to get away and be alone” if you already know this about yourself. And if you already know that you need a solitude recharge after spending a lot of time with other people, why do you need a test to tell you so? Any test designer who has never met you can’t possibly know as much about you as you know about yourself.

Although the true believers Emre encountered while researching The Personality Brokers spoke of the MBTI as a tool of self-discovery and understanding, what they really loved about it was something else. As with the patients at the stress clinic—all of whom knew better than anyone else just how much they were suffering—what they got from this standardized test was not new insights about themselves, but validation of how they already felt from an accepted authority. A House-Tree-Person test can’t empirically prove that the person who took it has been traumatized, only that a psychiatric professional has interpreted the test as indicating so. That most of the stress clinic’s patients had been badly harmed by workplace trauma seemed abundantly evident to all of the transcribers on the basis of their personal histories alone, but our opinions, like those histories, just weren’t good enough for the institutions that distributed worker’s comp benefits.

Myers’ protégé, a psychologist named Mary Hawley McCaulley—who helped transform the rather arcane legacy of Katherine Cook Briggs’ infatuation with Jungian psychology into a mass-culture phenomenon—explained it best when she told Emre that a common response to learning one’s type is “Oh, there it is in black and white! My kind of person is okay? All my life people have been telling me to be different.” Oh, the bossy intolerant friends and relatives conjured up by this lament! That human beings are not all alike, that they vary in their preferences for socializing or in their learning styles and the activities they find fun or tedious—all this seems like the most elementary form of social intelligence. We all ought to behave as if this is the case, but plenty of us don’t. It isn’t that introverts (to pick a recently much-discussed type) don’t know that they dislike parties, it’s that they often don’t feel entitled to accept, voice, and act on their preference without a doctor, an author, or a hugely popular but scientifically dubious test to back them up. Their own stories aren’t deemed enough, and whenever someone finds themselves in that position, what they really need is not more self-knowledge, but more power.

