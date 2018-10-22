Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis is joined by Emma Baccellieri of Sports Illustrated and Ben Lindbergh of the Ringer to preview the World Series between the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Author Michael Sokolove and Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports discuss the ongoing college basketball corruption trial, which has focused on small-time players in the big-money sport. Finally, writer Liam Boylan-Pett and history professor Louis Moore talk about Bob Beamon’s record-shattering long jump and unnoticed protest at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

• Follow Ben Lindbergh on Twitter and buy his book, The Only Rule Is It Has to Work: Our Wild Experiment Building a New Kind of Baseball Team.

• Follow Emma Baccellieri on Twitter.

• In the Ringer, Ben explained how the postseason is showcasing everything good and bad about Major League Baseball.

• On SI, Emma wrote about the rise of “positionless baseball.”

• Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports argued that David Price and Clayton Kershaw killed their reputations as postseason chokers.

• On FanGraphs, Jeff Sullivan rated the Red Sox outfield as among the best of all time.

• Yasiel Puig crotch-chopped and bat-flipped the Dodgers to the World Series.

• Playoff beefs: The Astros took pictures of the Red Sox dugout, the Brewers complained that the Dodgers were stealing signs, and the Dodgers’ Manny Machado was fined for “running into” the Brewers’ Jesus Aguilar.

• Machado has an old beef with Boston.

• Follow Dan Wetzel on Twitter and read Dan’s coverage of the college basketball corruption trial in New York.

• Follow Michael Sokolove on Twitter and buy his book, The Last Temptation of Rick Pitino: A Story of Corruption, Scandal, and the Big Business of College Basketball.

• Read an excerpt from Mike’s book.

• In a New York Times op-ed, Mike argued that the NCAA is a shadow defendant in the case.

• Sally Jenkins of the Washington Post argued that prosecutors should bring a racketeering case against a big-time sports university.

• Follow Liam Boylan-Pett on Twitter and read his profile of Bob Beamon in the Undefeated.

• Follow Louis Moore on Twitter and buy his book We Will Win the Day: The Civil Rights Movement, the Black Athlete, and the Quest for Equality.

• In the Shadow League, Louis wrote about a boycott by black athletes of a track meet before the 1968 Olympics.

• Read Sports Illustrated’s contemporaneous coverage of a boycott of another meet by Beamon and his college teammates and of Beamon’s record-shattering long jump.

• The historical progression of the long-jump record.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan, Michael Sokolove, and Dan Wetzel discuss the NBA’s new plan to give $125,000, one-year contracts to high school seniors who want to bypass college.

