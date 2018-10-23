Ahead of the midterms, Donald Trump is using the same tactics he employed in the 2016 presidential election, or as Stephen Colbert so succinctly put it on The Late Show,”racism and lying.” Trump’s latest talking point is a caravan of Central American migrants gradually making their way through Mexico toward the United States, which he is predictably using to fuel anti-immigration sentiment and support for his border wall. “It’s not a dog whistle,” Colbert said of the president’s comments. “It’s a dog trombone.”

But the president is also using the caravan as a catch-all for his other favorite grievances, writing on Twitter that the caravan contains “criminals and unknown Middle Easterners,” with all the racist insinuations that implies and despite having no evidence that that is the case. Colbert didn’t see why Trump decided to stop there. “He’s just stuffing all the fears into one burrito of doom,” he said, putting on his Trump impression. “It’s got Hispanics, Middle Easterners, gay spiders, Hillary’s emails, Colin Kaepernick, and that one dream where you’re naked in eighth grade taking a science test that you didn’t study for.”