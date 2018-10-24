Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese. Victoria Will/Invision/AP/Rex/Shuttershock

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio are making their sixth film together, this time interpreting an astonishing nonfiction narrative which occurred in 1920s Oklahoma. After oil was found under their land, the Osage nation became the richest people per capita in the world until they were each murdered one by one. A subsequent FBI investigation revealed the insidious plot that lead to their deaths. The film, written by Eric Roth and produced by Scorsese with Imperative Entertainment, will be based on the New York Times best-selling book Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann.

Grann’s book has been lauded for the way it illuminates the cruel, dishonest and violent disenfranchisement of Native Americans by detailing this demonstrative event in a way that brings these figures into intimate clarity. So hopefully the centering of DiCaprio in this context doesn’t mean that this production will, like his last collaboration with the director, be told from the perspective of greedy white antiheroes.