Louis C.K. Stopped by the Comedy Cellar on Sunday for Another Surprise Set

Comedian Louis C.K. dropped by New York’s Comedy Cellar on Sunday night for another surprise set, the New York Times reports. The last time he did this, showing up at the club in late August for an unannounced set—his first since he admitted to making female colleagues watch or listen to him masturbate—it sparked a debate over how and when disgraced entertainers like C.K. could re-enter the public eye. (It also prompted club owner Noam Dworman—who has a contentious relationship with the women C.K. harassed—to promise that C.K. wouldn’t be back for months, and that when he did return, it wouldn’t be for an unannounced show; neither of those things happened.) At the time, Christina Cauterucci predicted that C.K.’s decision to return without any fanfare, apology, statements, or interviews about what he’d learned in the wilderness would probably be the model for some men:

The more likely route to reputation renovation will simply be nonchalant reintroduction into the cultural bloodstream, little by little, like routine allergy shots that cause a milder reaction with each prick.

It appears that C.K. is taking precisely this route, returning to the Comedy Cellar to give the public one of his trademark surprise pricks about a month after the last one. C.K. has not commented on his misconduct since his initial statement admitting the stories about him were true. On Sunday, he performed a 20-minute set, which didn’t address his past misconduct except for briefly acknowledging that not everyone was happy to see him performing again. The Huffington Post spoke to an audience member who was uncomfortable with some of his jokes, “mainly because of the context”:

“One was a joke about taking his 9 year old daughter to Old Navy and seeing that they have boyfriend shirts for 9 year old girls, and then graphically describing, ‘Oh, is my 9 year old supposed to be f-ing her boyfriend all night and taking his shirt?’ and another was about how much he liked ‘his doctor touching him.’ He had a Freudian slip, saying ‘I love it when my father touches me’ (instead of doctor).”

It’s hard to imagine what a Louis C.K. set that stayed completely away from jokes that reminded people of his problems would look like, but the form seems like at least as much of a issue as the content. He’s the last person who should be doing unannounced sets before audiences who didn’t explicitly choose to see him. This time around, the New York Times notes, the Comedy Cellar has instituted a policy allowing guests to walk out—and have their tab covered by the house—if a drop-in guest makes them uncomfortable. Two women reportedly took them up on that offer. Next time—about a month from now, most likely, after a shorter news cycle than the one that followed his last performance—it will probably be fewer.