LeBron James Makes His Lakers Debut, Still Knows How to Play Basketball

LeBron James in his first preseason game for the Lakers, against the Denver Nuggets at Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, California. Harry How/Getty Images

In case you forgot that LeBron James plays for the Lakers now, here’s a reminder: LeBron James plays for the Lakers now. James signed a four-year, $154 million contract with Los Angeles on July 1, and he made his preseason debut for the team on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets. In 15 minutes of action, James scored 9 points and added 3 assists, including this nifty no-look dish to Brandon Ingram.

Does LeBron look weird in gold? A little! Though, the nearly decade and a half’s worth of photoshops depicting him in Lakers jerseys helped prepare us for this moment. His first basket came from deep, reassuring Lakers nation that the four-time MVP still remembers how to play basketball.

LeBron's first bucket in a Lakers uniform 👌 pic.twitter.com/jw1acQ8dLX — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 1, 2018

The rest of the Lakers’ merry band of pranksters also contributed in this opening exhibition contest, so please enjoy this side helping of JaVale McGee highlights with your LeBron fix.

Crisp ball movement leads to the easy deuce for McGee#LakeShow (📺: @SpectrumSN & ESPN) pic.twitter.com/oIhHIEXTtH — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 1, 2018

Los Angeles lost to Denver, 124-107. It was LeBron’s best ever game as a Laker.