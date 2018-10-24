Paddington. StudioCanal

Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below, we’ve chosen the best movies and TV shows to watch before they’re removed from Netflix Instant in November. (All titles expire Nov. 1 except where otherwise noted.)

Must Watch

Paddington (Nov. 16)

Good Watch

Amélie

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

Oculus

﻿The Reader

Steel Magnolias

﻿Up in the Air

Anna Karenina (Nov. 12)

Dinosaur Watch: “Life Finds a Way” Edition

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Dinosaur Watch: “Yep, Yep, Yep!” Edition

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving

Guilty Pleasure Triple Feature

Cruel Intentions

Cruel Intentions 2

Cruel Intentions 3

If You’re Bored

Crossfire

Run to Me

Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball

The Invasion

The Lazarus Effect

Undercover Boss: Seasons 1–5