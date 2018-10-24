Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below, we’ve chosen the best movies and TV shows to watch before they’re removed from Netflix Instant in November. (All titles expire Nov. 1 except where otherwise noted.)
Must Watch
Paddington (Nov. 16)
Good Watch
Amélie
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
Oculus
The Reader
Steel Magnolias
Up in the Air
Anna Karenina (Nov. 12)
Dinosaur Watch: “Life Finds a Way” Edition
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Dinosaur Watch: “Yep, Yep, Yep!” Edition
The Land Before Time
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
Guilty Pleasure Triple Feature
Cruel Intentions
Cruel Intentions 2
Cruel Intentions 3
If You’re Bored
Crossfire
Run to Me
Smokin’ Aces 2: Assassins’ Ball
The Invasion
The Lazarus Effect
Undercover Boss: Seasons 1–5