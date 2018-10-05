Laurie and John, soon to be Hillary and Bill. Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images for AARP and John Phillips/Getty Images.

A Broadway play about Hillary and Bill Clinton is in the works, and it will star Laurie Metcalf as the former secretary of state and John Lithgow as the former president. Lucas Hnath, who wrote Hillary and Clinton, has worked with Metcalf previously, on A Doll’s House, Part 2, winning the actress her first Tony in 2017. It will be produced by Scott Rudin and directed by Joe Mantello, who also directed Metcalf in Three Tall Women during the 2017–18 season, for which she won her second Tony.

The story will be set during the 2008 primaries, as Hillary struggles to keep her candidacy going, and explores the inner workings of the Clinton marriage. Other roles will include Hillary’s chief campaign strategist Mark J. Penn and Barack Obama, who in the play is apparently only referred to as “The Other Guy.”

Metcalf has won two Tonys during her career and was nominated last year for an Oscar for her performance in Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird and an Emmy for her role on the revived (and then canceled, and then semirevived) Roseanne. (She was also nominated for nine previous Emmys, and won three times.) Lithgow is also a two-time Tony winner, and has won six Emmys in the course of his career, most recently for his role on the royal series The Crown, where he played Winston Churchill. The play is scheduled to open in New York on April 18, 2019, with previews beginning March 16.