Lana Del Rey Just Ethered Kanye West Over His Saturday Night Live MAGA Hat Nonsense

Lana Del Rey, firing off another Instagram comment. UMG

Singer Lana Del Rey holds a special place in Kanye West’s self-mythology. He had an orchestra perform her song “Young and Beautiful” when he proposed to Kim Kardashian, then got her to sing it live at the Palace of Versailles during the couple’s wedding. So maybe he’ll listen to what she had to say about his pro-Trump antics on Saturday Night Live this weekend, because she is not happy about them. One of Kanye’s follow-up tweets—the one where he took a selfie in a MAGA hat on a private jet—was cross-posted to Instagram, where Del Rey left a comment:

Specifically, Del Rey, like many American women, was incandescently angry that Kanye didn’t see Trump’s self-confessed penchant for sexually assaulting women as disqualifying, suggesting that West must share Trump’s “delusions of grandeur [and] extreme issues of narcissism.” Finding a particular comment on Instagram is an unmanageable nightmare, so here’s a screencap to save your scrolling finger some work:

Instagram

And here it is as text:

Trump becoming our president was a loss for the country but your support of him is a loss for the culture. I can only assume you relate to his personality on some level. Delusions of Grandeur, extreme issues with narcissism—none of which would be a talking point if we weren’t speaking about the man leading our country. If you think it’s alright to support someone who believes it’s OK to grab a woman by the pussy just because he’s famous—then you need an intervention as much as he does—something so many narcissists will never get because there just isn’t enough help for the issue. Message sent with the concern that it will never be addressed.

That’s going to leave a mark. It’s also a decent model for talking to Trump supporters: the issue is not just that they support Trump for whatever reason, the issue is that they think it is all right to support” a man who behaves as Trump does. It’s a moral question, not just a political one, and it is absolutely not all right. Now, here’s the music video for “High by the Beach,” in which Lana Del Rey gets annoyed by a helicopter and blows it to smithereens.

Kanye should probably tell his pilot to keep the private jet out of Malibu airspace for a while.