Lady Gaga Hails Christine Blasey Ford for Testifying “to Protect This Country”

Lady Gaga has been outspoken about her experience as a rape survivor; her song, “’Til It Happens to You,” from the documentary The Hunting Ground was even nominated for an Oscar. And Gaga is the subject of Oscar buzz once again for her feature film debut in A Star Is Born, which she promoted on The Late Show on Thursday—and because of what’s going on in the news, she’s still talking about trauma.

During the interview with Stephen Colbert, Gaga addressed Christine Blasey Ford’s decision to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, telling Stephen Colbert how she copes with the onslaught of grim news. Specifically, Gaga drew on her personal experience while responding to Donald Trump’s mockery of Ford and the details she couldn’t remember about the party where Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh allegedly assaulted her.

I also know that this woman is smart, ‘cause she’s a psychologist, she’s no dummy. If someone is assaulted, or experiences trauma, there is a science and scientific proof, it’s biology, that people change. The brain changes. Literally, what it does is, it takes the trauma, and it puts it in a box, and it files and shuts it so that we can survive the pain. It also does a lot of other things. It can cause body pain, baseline elevations of anxiety, it can cause complete avoidance of wanting to even remember or think about what happened to you. When this woman saw that Judge Kavanaugh was going to be possibly put in the highest position of power in the judicial system of this country, she was triggered, and that box opened. And when that box opened, she was brave enough to share it with the world to protect this country.

In the meantime, Brett Kavanaugh came one step closer to the Supreme Court on Friday as the Senate voted to end debate about his confirmation. If that makes you want to cry into a glass of wine, like Gaga, well, at least you also have the option of crying into a bucket of popcorn at her movie this weekend, instead.