Kanye West is rejecting any association with “Blexit,” the conservative movement urging black Americans to leave the Democratic Party. Though the movement’s founder Candace Owens had reportedly claimed in a speech that West helped design the logo used on Blexit apparel and merchandise, she has since backtracked, writing in a statement posted to Twitter that West introduced her to the designer of the X used in the logo but was not personally involved in its design. Now, West is also trying to set the record straight with a series of tweets posted on Tuesday that say he has “nothing to do with” Owens’ movement.

In addition to clarifying some of his political beliefs, West also writes, “My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in.”

I would like to thank my family, loved ones, and community for supporting my ACTUAL beliefs and my vision for a better world. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most, I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable.



I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

I introduced Candace to the person who made the logo and they didn’t want their name on it so she used mine. I never wanted any association with Blexit. I have nothing to do with it. — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!! — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

So who is the mystery designer that West recommended to Owens? According to West, they didn’t want their name on the project either, and Owens writes that this person has “totally different political beliefs” from her. Fortunately, they won’t need to design any kind of enticing visual for #Yexit, which is already picking up plenty of steam after West’s announcement.