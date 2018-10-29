Kanye West. Saul Loeb/Getty Images

Kanye West now has a shirt to go with his Make America Great Again hat: The rapper helped design a line of clothes for “Blexit,” the campaign that urges black people to leave the Democratic Party. Conservative pundit Candace Owens unveiled the movement and apparel during Turning Point USA’s Young Black Leadership Summit in Washington. “Blexit is a renaissance, and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West,” she said, according to USA Today. The collection includes denim hats and T-shirts that either read “Blexit” or “We Free.”

“Blexit,” a portmanteau of “black exit” and a nod to Britain’s vote to leave the European Union, advertises itself as “a frequency for those who have released themselves from the political orthodoxy.” Owens explained further in a Breitbart op-ed, writing that “the black community has been in an emotionally abusive relationship with the Democrat Party.” Both West and Donald Trump have previously applauded Owens for her line of thinking, and the rapper appeared alongside her during the infamous TMZ interview where he called 400 years of slavery a “choice.”

Candace Owens of Turning Point USA is having a big impact on politics in our Country. She represents an ever expanding group of very smart “thinkers,” and it is wonderful to watch and hear the dialogue going on...so good for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2018

I love the way Candace Owens thinks — ye (@kanyewest) April 21, 2018

The news that West designed the “Blexit” logo comes just two weeks after his chummy visit to the Oval Office. And yet it’s hard to know where the rapper’s political loyalties lie at a given moment, since he also donated more than $73,000 to the Democratic mayoral candidate for Chicago, Amara Enyia, and made a short appearance during one of her campaign events alongside Chance the Rapper.