Judi Dench in Zurich. Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Actress Judi Dench will be joining the star-studded cast of Tom Hopper’s movie adaptation of the Cats musical. She was cast as Deuteronomy, who has traditionally been an old and respected patriarch who rules over the clowder. This will be the first time the role takes on a matriarchal figure instead.

This will be Dench’s second crack at Cats, but her first actual appearance; she was originally cast to play Grizabella in the West End in 1981, but a snapped Achilles tendon forced her to withdraw from the production. Jennifer Hudson will play that role in the new film adaptation, with Taylor Swift, James Corden, Ian McKellen, and Idris Elba as part of the jaw-dropping cast.

We will be seeing a lot of Dench in 2019, with the films Red Joan and Artemis Fowl to premiere in April and August, respectively. And while filming for the new Cats hasn’t started, it already has a release date of Dec. 20, 2019.