Jon Stewart and Steve Carell May Reunite for a New Political Satire

Steve Carell and Jon Stewart perform onstage at “The Night of Too Many Stars” on Feb. 28, 2015, in New York City. Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

In the time since Jon Stewart left The Daily Show in 2015, grew a long beard, and started saving lost goats from the New York City subway system, he has mostly stayed out of the public eye. In fact, every time he pops up on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert for a quick guest appearance (the same show where he’s also quietly listed as an executive producer), he makes fun of his own enigmatic, off-the-grid identity. But it turns out he hasn’t totally abandoned the sinking ship that is our nation’s politics. Stewart will direct a new political satire Irresistible, based on his own original idea, according to a report by Variety.

Steve Carell is reportedly Stewart’s top choice to headline the film. Carell, now an Academy Award–nominated actor, first rose to fame working with Stewart as a Daily Show correspondent from 1999 to 2005. Their new project, still in early stages, will be produced by Stewart along with Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment. It is unknown when production will start, and while the movie will be political, no other plot details have been released.

This is Stewart’s second film after Rosewater, which he produced and directed in 2014. The film centered on Maziar Bahari, an Iranian-Canadian journalist who was detained and brutally interrogated by Iranian forces over accusations that he was a spy shortly after he appeared on The Daily Show.