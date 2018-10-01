John Oliver Analyzes Kavanaugh’s “Positively Trumpian” Testimony

Ordinarily, Last Week Tonight devotes its main segment to some obscure, complex topic like felony disenfranchisement or astroturfing. Occasionally, though, a news story will be so dominant that host John Oliver will devote a full half an hour to unpacking it, as he did on Sunday night’s episode. True to the name of the show, Last Week Tonight dug into the most important event of last week, and no, it wasn’t the introduction of the terrifying new Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot, Gritty. Instead, Oliver weighed in on the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing to address allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Oliver goes over the hearing in detail, offering play-by-play commentary and jokes about how Kavanaugh’s testimony at one point sounded a lot like “Mambo No. 5.” Of course, every minute of Kavanaugh and accuser Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony has already been scrutinized and picked apart a hundred times over, so what Oliver is offering is more catharsis than any revelatory insight. Still, he does a good job of recapping the exhausting, day-long event and the arguments that followed it, and he makes some solid points about Kavanaugh’s performance being “positively Trumpian.”