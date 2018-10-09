Jimmy Kimmel Tricks People Into Supporting Trump’s Next Supreme Court Pick, Who Has Been Dead for 500 Years

Should Christopher Columbus be appointed to the Supreme Court? Well, there are several disqualifying factors, including that he didn’t really “discover” America, the reprehensible effects of colonialism, and the minor consideration that he’s been dead for more than 500 years. That didn’t stop a handful of Los Angelenos from defending the explorer’s chances of serving as a Supreme Court justice, though. In an effort to cram as many news topics into one segment as possible, Jimmy Kimmel Live posed the question to passersby on the street and received a range of responses from “It’s a hard case to study” to “We’ve been celebrating Columbus for how many years now?”

At least one person interviewed was definitely mixing Columbus up with with actual Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh. “It was so long in the past and there’s not enough evidence to back it up,” she said, defending Columbus’ candidacy. Given the hard K sounds in both names and the pressure of an on-the-spot interview, it’s an easy mistake to make if you’re not listening carefully. What’s a little more puzzling is her enthusiasm for another potential Supreme Court pick, Marco Polo—everyone knows Bartolomé de las Casas is the far superior candidate.