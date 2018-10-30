Alex Trebek speaks during a rehearsal before a taping of Jeopardy! Power Players Week at DAR Constitution Hall on April 21, 2012, in Washington. Kris Connor/Getty Images

When Alex Trebek isn’t speculating about his replacement or throwing a little bit of shade, he’s coming to a streaming service near you. Netflix has announced that episodes of Jeopardy! will be available for users to stream on the platform for the first time. In fact, they’re already here.

#Jeopardy is coming to Netflix for the first time! 45 hand-picked episodes launch tomorrow, October 30 pic.twitter.com/i3rNYOfKGq — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) October 29, 2018

As the tweet suggests, the 45 episodes of the quiz show available on Netflix comprise a hand-picked collection, not a season, featuring highlights from various Tournaments of Champions, College Championships, and more. The Hollywood Reporter notes that Netflix’s rival, Hulu, is already home to 60 episodes of Jeopardy!, including the same ones that are newly available on Netflix. Wherever you watch, you should have plenty of material to use while studying up on those tricky “Before & After” answers.