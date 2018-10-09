James Gunn Will Write Suicide Squad 2, Joining Marvel’s Biggest Rival After Controversial Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Firing

James Gunn. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Disney may have fired James Gunn from the next Guardians of the Galaxy movie, but it didn’t take very long for the director to find a new gig. Deadline reports that Gunn is now joining a different superhero franchise, making the leap from Marvel to DC to write the sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad. Gunn is also being considered to direct.

Gunn lost his job directing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 back in July after conservative trolls Mike Cernovich and Jack Posobiec resurfaced controversial tweets, including jokes about rape and pedophilia, that Gunn wrote years earlier. Gunn apologized and explained that while he once viewed himself as a “provocateur,” his work and sense of humor had changed. Disney still called the comments “inconsistent with our studio’s values” and cut ties—though Gunn did receive a letter of support from the Guardians of the Galaxy cast, and Dave Bautista, who plays Drax, threatened to walk if the studio did not use Gunn’s script. (Bautista, ever loyal, responded to the news that Gunn had been hired for Suicide Squad by tweeting, “Where do I sign up!“)

“Regardless of how much time has passed, I understand and accept the business decisions taken today,” Gunn wrote of his firing. “Even these many years later, I take full responsibility for the way I conducted myself then. All I can do now, beyond offering my sincere and heartfelt regret, is to be the best human being I can be: accepting, understanding, committed to equality, and far more thoughtful about my public statements and my obligations to our public discourse.”

Gunn co-wrote and directed Guardians of the Galaxy and helmed its sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, both of which were commercial and critical successes for Marvel. Reviewers were not as kind to the original Suicide Squad, even comparing it unfavorably to Guardians of the Galaxy, which might explain why Gunn is such an attractive choice for Warner Bros and DC. Disney has still not announced Gunn’s replacement on Guardians, though Taika Waititi, another Marvel alum with an irreverent sense of humor, is reportedly in the running. In the meantime, production has been put on hold.