This Year’s Homestar Runner Halloween Cartoon Features Dirk the Daring, Sea-Monkeys, and an Unkillable Dog Named Mr. Poofers

If we learned nothing else from the aughts, we learned that if we don’t watch and enjoy the Homestar Runner Halloween cartoon every year, the terrorists win. So without any further ado, here’s “Mr. Poofers Must Die: A Top-Notch 4½ Stars With Over 600 Reviews Quality Ghost Story.”

Miffa miffa meeka moo! The structure of this year’s toon means we only get brief glimpses of the main Homestar Runner cast until the costume roundup at the end, but they’re just as eclectic and fun a collection of bizarre pop-culture references as ever. Here’s an annotated list:

Homestar is Dirk the Daring, the hero of the 1983 Don Bluth-animated video game Dragon’s Lair:

Strong Bad is Viewtiful Joe, the star of the 2003 eponymous Capcom Gamecube/Playstation 2 game:

Marzipan is J. Mascis, the singer and guitarist from Dinosaur Jr.

The Cheat is a Korok, a type of forest spirit first featured in the GameCube game The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker:

Strong Sad is Tummi Gummi, a character from Disney’s Adventures of the Gummi Bears, a cartoon that ran for six seasons between 1985 and 1991:

Strong Mad is Kano, a character from 2000 AD who was originally supposed to be part of the Judge Dredd universe.

Coach Z and Pom Pom are dressed up as Missy Elliot, in one of the costumes from her 1997 “The Rain [Supa Dupa Fly]” music video:

The Poopsmith is a Sea-Monkey, the star of a million comic-book ads for dehydrated brine shrimp.

Zendaya is Meeche:

Homsar is David St. Hubbins, Michael McKean’s character from This Is Spinal Tap, wearing the custom sweatshirt his girlfriend made for him:

The King of Town is Little Debbie, the spokesperson for Little Debbie branded snacks. She barely shows up in her company’s TV ads, but Will Ferrell played her on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon a few years ago:

Bubs is Stan S. Stanman, proprietor of Stan’s Previously Owned Vessels, Stan’s Previously Owned Coffins, and Stan’s Time Share Emporium in the Monkey Island series of video games. He shows up at about 4:50 in this scene from The Secret of Monkey Island:

Marshie is Not Featured in this year’s toon, so here’s his 2003 commercial for Fluffy Puff Malloweens:

Stack ’em to the heavens, everybody!