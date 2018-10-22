Guillermo del Toro. Margaret Malandruccolo

Guillermo del Toro is known for rendering monsters whose brutal forms overlay a piercing and kind sincerity. He even declared in a recent awards acceptance speech, “Since childhood I’ve been faithful to monsters. I’ve been saved and absolved by them because monsters are the patron saints of our blissful imperfections.” So it feels right that Del Toro is retelling the story of Pinocchio, a deformed creature who’s strongest desire is to be seen as human. Netflix has described a forthcoming stop-motion animated musical as Del Toro’s “lifelong passion project” and the director himself made his love for the mythic character clear, stating, “No art form has influenced my life and my work more than animation and no single character in history has had as deep of a personal connection to me as Pinocchio.”

It also follows that Del Toro will set the film in Italy during the 1930s when Benito Mussolini was consolidating control of the country. Interested in excavating ugliness rather than providing audiences with a fantastical escape from it, the director has historically used fairytales as a lens for portraying the encroachment of fascism on people’s lives. Both Pan’s Labyrinth and Devil’s Backbone are set against the backdrop of the emerging Franco regime in Spain, and both trace the manifestation of this darkness within individual acts of cruelty and the consciousnesses of children who witness them. And while his recent Best Picture-winning The Shape of Water focuses on companionship, starry-eyed romance and ever-present sexual undertones (often involving eggs), the film finds its tension when these elements are threatened by a cold, controlling and violent brand of American militarism during the Cold War.

Del Toro might be best suited to re-make the story of Pinocchio but he is certainly not the only creator currently fascinated by the dark fairytale. Numerous other filmmakers have shown interest in of the story, including producer Jeremy Thomas, who has reportedly teamed up with acclaimed Italian director Matteo Garrone for a remake, and Robert Downey Jr., who has reportedly been working with American Beauty producer Dan Jinks. The story also received a stage adaptation last year.

Del Toro’s version, which he is producing, directing, and writing, will be co-produced by Jim Henson and will go into production this fall. This is Del Toro’s most recent collaboration with Netflix since Dreamworks’ award-winning Trollhunters.