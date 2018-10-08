For the Best Gluten-Free Waffles, Take a Cue from Falafel

Jenny Huang

This recipe originally appeared on Food52.

Can you waffle it? has become a sort-of joke, but I still take it seriously.

After all, this question has led to a lot of important discoveries, like waffled grilled cheese or waffled puff pastry. So what about falafel? Can you waffle that?

The short answer is: no and yes.

I started with a super-simple falafel batter: overnight-soaked chickpeas pulsed in a food processor with some onion and garlic, plus baking powder, salt, and ground cumin. A lot of falafel recipes go harder on the spices and add fresh herbs, too, but I wanted the chickpeas to shine. This didn’t go well. Despite how very generously I greased the waffle iron, the falafel batter stuck like cement. And I need not tell you how frustrating it is to clean a waffle iron when you could be eating waffles instead.

Somewhere between the first and 14th Q-tip (Did you know Q-tips are really helpful at cleaning cooled-down, clogged-up waffle irons?), I started wondering about eggs. Could they be the missing ingredients? Could they clean my waffle iron for me?

Well, no, they couldn’t clean it for me. But yes, they made all the difference for the recipe. One egg made a nonstick waffle (huzzah!). Two eggs made a fluffier, lighter center. Three eggs made an almost-falafel, crispy chickpea waffle that I couldn’t stop eating.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a waffle without maple syrup. Just kidding. It wouldn’t be a waffle without some sort of topping. In this case, we’re doubling down. First, an extra-herby take on Israeli salad, or chopped cucumbers and tomatoes with parsley and lemon. My version adds cilantro and mint. And to go with, a harissa-spiked tahini sauce that you could, would, and should pour with abandon.

Like any waffle, these are best eaten still-warm from the iron. But if you happen to have any leftovers, just toss in the toaster tomorrow morning for breakfast on the go.

Serves 4

Herby Israeli salad and harissa tahini sauce

• ﻿1/4 cup tahini

• 1 1/2 teaspoons harissa

• 1 pinch kosher salt, plus more to taste

• 5 tablespoons cold water

• 1 seedless English cucumber, diced

• 3 small (or 2 medium) tomatoes, diced

• 1/2 cup parsley leaves, finely chopped

• 1/3 cup mint leaves, finely chopped

• 1/3 cup cilantro leaves, finely chopped

• 1 lemon, juiced

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

Chickpea waffles

• 1/2 small yellow onion, peeled and roughly chopped

• 1 large garlic clove, smashed and peeled

• 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

• 1 teaspoon kosher salt

• 1 teaspoon ground cumin

• 1/2 pound dried chickpeas, soaked in water overnight, then drained

• 3 large eggs

• 4 tablespoons vegetable or coconut oil

See the full recipe on Food52.

More from Food52:

﻿Taco Salad with Crunchy Chickpeas, Roasted Tomatoes and Cilantro Vinaigrette

Fresh Chickpea Salad with Tahini Dressing

Lemon Tahini Falafel Wrap

Curried Chickpea and Kale Salad with Cheddar and Grapes

Zesty Lemon Hummus

This Feisty, Genius, 3-Ingredient Steak Sauce is Living in Your Pantry