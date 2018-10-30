The Game of Thrones Prequel Spinoff Finds Its Star in Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts. Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

The Hollywood Reporter and other outlets are reporting that two-time Academy Award nominee Naomi Watts has been tapped to star in HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series. Watts will reportedly lead an ensemble cast, playing “a charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret.” HBO announced earlier this year that it would move forward with a pilot for the untitled series, which will be set thousands of years before the current hit show.

While little is known about the prequel series’ plot, HBO has teased that it will cause fans to rethink what they already know about the “horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history” and “the true origin of the White Walkers.” The series’ pilot comes from Game of Thrones scribe George R. R. Martin and British writer and producer Jane Goldman, who has worked on the Kingsman and X-Men franchises.

Speaking of powerful and corrupt empires, Watts will also play Gretchen Carlson in Showtime’s upcoming limited series about disgraced Fox News chairman and CEO Roger Ailes.