Lady Gaga Hits No. 1 for the Fifth Time With A Star Is Born Soundtrack

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper at ‘A Star Is Born’ UK Premiere in London, England. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The soundtrack to A Star Is Born soundtrack has hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Within a week of its Oct. 5 release, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s album has become the best-selling soundtrack in over three years. It sold over 200,000 copies in just one week, making it the top-selling film soundtrack since Fifty Shades of Grey in 2015.

This album will be Gaga’s fifth to top the Billboard 200, ranking her as the top female musician this decade. Taylor Swift follows closely, with four hit albums since 2010. Past Gaga hits include Born This Way, Artpop, Cheek to Cheek, and Joanne.

But the Gaga and Cooper album isn’t the first of the A Star Is Born soundtracks to top the charts. The third film version, with Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson, led the list for a month and a half after its release in 1977. The movie itself is also a success, having earned $135 million in box office sales and wide critical acclaim since it hit theaters on October 5. The film is also expected to be nominated in a few categories during the upcoming Oscar season, including best film, best actor and actress, and, certainly, best original song for “Shallow”.