Eric Reid, Back in the NFL, Continues His Protest Movement With His New Team

Eric Reid was one of the first NFL players to kneel during pregame performances of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid continued his protests against police brutality and social injustice on Sunday by taking a knee during a pregame performance of the national anthem. Reid was the first NFL player to protest alongside his former San Francisco 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick, and he was out of the league this season until the Panthers signed him during the team’s bye week last month. Sunday’s game against the New York Giants marks his first appearance with his new team.

Eric Reid continuing his protest. No other players joined him. pic.twitter.com/ZFJ2RqZyyH — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 7, 2018

Reid, a former Pro Bowler, filed an official grievance against the NFL in October of last year, claiming team owners colluded to keep him out of the league due to his protests. The case is still open, and he said he will continue to pursue it as an active player.

Reid says no one at the Panthers organization asked him whether or not he planned to continue his protests before he signed with them. At his first press conference with the team last week, Reid was asked if he would kneel before Sunday’s game. ”I’m still evaluating the scope of our country, and I’ll make that decision later,” he said.