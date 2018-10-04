A Live-Action Lilo & Stitch Remake Will Crash-Land on Earth

Lilo & Stitch. Walt Disney Pictures

Another day, another Disney live-action remake. The studio has reimagined many of its animated classics, including Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, and The Jungle Book, over the past several years. Now, the latest to join this club is Lilo & Stitch.

The original Lilo & Stitch came out in 2002, and it was written and directed by Dean DeBlois and Chris Sanders, the same duo who later went on to direct How to Train Your Dragon. The movie follows a lonely Hawaiian girl and her friendship with a blue, doglike alien that falls to Earth. Lilo & Stitch wasn’t the most commercially successful movie by Disney standards on its initial release, but it was critically acclaimed and nabbed a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. It also launched a franchise that included direct-to-DVD sequels, a TV show, and international variations.

What best qualifies Lilo & Stitch for a combination live-action/CGI remake might just be the nostalgia that millennials have for the film. (“Ohana means family” is an incredibly memorable line.) And the decision to remake this particular film is perhaps indicative of Disney’s effort to cast more people of color as leads as well as give new life to those films that weren’t massive hits the first time around. Producers Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich are also working on the upcoming live-action remake of Aladdin.

Disney also has a Dumbo remake in the works, which will be directed by Tim Burton, as well as The Lion King and Mulan. There is no release date for Lilo & Stich yet, and it is unknown if it will be shown in theaters or the upcoming Disney streaming services.