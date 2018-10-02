Adam DeVine, Danny McBride, Edi Patterson, and John Goodman in The Righteous Gemstones HBO

On Tuesday, HBO announced that they have handed a series order to The Righteous Gemstones, a new Danny McBride show about a family of filthy-rich televangelists. McBride will produce, write, and direct the half-hour satire. He will also star as Jesse Gemstone, the eldest son and heir to the family business. John Goodman, fresh off his role on the now Roseanne-less The Conners, will play Eli, the family patriarch. Adam DeVine from Workaholics will play Jesse’s kid brother Kelvin, and Edi Patterson will play his sister Judy. This is McBride’s third series for HBO after Eastbound & Down and Vice Principals.

According to HBO, the show will follow a “world famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work, all in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ.” McBride’s Jesse is taking his father’s ministering work aims to “expand … it for a modern audience,” whatever delightfully dumb showmanship that description hints at. His sister Judy strives for the televangelism opportunities denied to her as a woman and “resents her family for being stuck in the past.” Kelvin, on the other hand, wants to distance himself from the family, “feeling his methods are too hardcore for mainstream religion.”

Here’s to hoping that the show will be like if that great John Oliver televangelism episode was stretched out into an Arrested Development-style tale of wealth and dysfunction, dripping with blasphemous cynicism and revealing the despicable nature of faith-profiteering.