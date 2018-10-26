Kevin Kwan Will Try to Recreate That Crazy Rich Asians Magic at CBS

Kevin Kwan attends SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio Spotlight in New York City. Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

The writer behind Crazy Rich Asians, the inspiration for the romantic comedy that dominated the box office this year, has a new project about wealth, family, and Asian culture in the works. CBS has ordered a put pilot from author Kevin Kwan for a new multi-camera sitcom called The Emperor of Malibu. Like Crazy Rich Asians, the story will follow the fallout after two people with different backgrounds decide to get married.

Unlike Crazy Rich Asians, however, the difference between these families won’t stem from the same wealth disparity that divided Nick Young’s family from Rachel Chu’s. The Emperor of Malibu will feature two wealthy families: one old-money, from the east coast, and one new-money, from Shanghai. Kwan and co-producer David Sangalli are also currently developing a drama at Amazon about Hong Kong’s most powerful family and the business empire they control.

The designation of a put pilot order specifically means that CBS must air the episode even if executives choose not to order an entire series. With two projects coming up, a possible Crazy Rich sequel in the works, and Crazy Rich Asians still in theaters more than two months after its initial release, Kwan is a very busy man.