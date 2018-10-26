Bad News For People Who Think Clueless Is Too Good to Be Remade

Alicia Silverstone, Brittany Murphy, and Stacey Dash in Clueless. Paramount

When nearly an entire generation of teens identifies with a film, is it best left untouched or would it be intriguing to witness what a present-day rendition would look like? We’ll find out soon because the ‘90s classic Clueless is in early development for a remake. The movie will be produced for Paramount by Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver and written by Glow writer Marquita Robinson. Oliver tweeted on Thursday, “Crazy excited to be producing a *new* take on one of my favorite movies of all time.”

Crazy excited to be producing a *new* take on one of my favorite movies of all time, #Clueless, with the hilarious and super talented @MarqRobinson writing it!!! As. If. https://t.co/wNH2OIdopQ — Tracy Y. Oliver (@TracyYOliver) October 25, 2018

This will be the first Clueless movie reboot attempted, although there was a 1996 TV sitcom spinoff. The series was initially launched on ABC, but moved to Paramount’s former UPN network for its last two seasons. Also currently in the works is a Clueless musical written by its original writer-director, Amy Heckerling, which goes into previews November 20th and will open December 11th at New York’s Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre.

The original film introduced us to now-famous actors like Paul Rudd and Alicia Silverstone although it’s not clear whether any of the original cast members will appear in this new version. Some fans are aghast at the idea of remaking a movie defined by its ‘90s-ness, although the original Clueless was a sort of remake of its own, taking narrative inspiration from the Jane Austen novel Emma. Other viewers have just one demand:

If they're going to reboot Clueless and tell the same story, they should still cast Paul Rudd as the 18 year old step brother, since he looks exactly how he did in 1995. — Rick Quaresma (@notsoevilrick) October 25, 2018

The one good thing about the Clueless remake is that they can cast Paul Rudd in the same role — Phil de Semlyen (@PhildeSemlyen) October 26, 2018