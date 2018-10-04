Clint Eastwood Plays a Mule (No, Not That Kind of Mule) in the Trailer for The Mule

Clint Eastwood’s melancholy voiceover in the new trailer for The Mule tells us how much he regrets being a “terrible” father and husband, warning, “Family’s the most important thing. Don’t do what I did.” He’s playing a character inspired by World War II veteran and Sinaloa cartel drug courier Leo Sharp—also known as a drug mule, get it? As seen in the trailer, the role is classic Eastwood, from the 88-year-old actor’s iconic grimaces and gravel-voiced reflections on morality to the pistol-slinging, door-kicking, and windshield-cracking that surrounds him.

The Mule might spark comparisons to The Old Man and the Gun starring Robert Redford, another recent action film that could seem implausible if it weren’t based on a true story. Both films are being touted as the possible final roles for their respective legendary actors. Mule, which opens Dec. 14, is also directed by Eastwood, following up his 15:17 to Paris which came out in February. More notably, this is the actor’s first leading role since Gran Torino in 2008 and his first credited on-screen appearance since 2012’s Trouble With the Curve. The film also stars Bradley Cooper as the DEA agent tracking Eastwood’s character down, as well as Dianne Wiest, Michael Peña, and Laurence Fishburne.