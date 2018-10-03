Netflix Will Adapt New Chronicles of Narnia Series and Movies

Aslan in the Disney adaptations. Disney

Netflix will develop new series and films based on The Chronicles of Narnia, the beloved C. S. Lewis books. The announcement came first on the series’ Facebook page. The deal marks the first time the rights to all seven books are at a single production house, and it’s one with very deep pockets at that.

Details about what exactly these “series and films” will be are scant for now, but the announcement comes after the other contemporary adaptations of the books fizzled after the third film Voyage of the Dawn Treader in 2010. Netflix now holds a long-term deal with the C. S. Lewis Company, and all Narnia movies and shows on the streaming service will be produced by Netflix itself.