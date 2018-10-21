Bears’ Hail Mary Swarmed By Patriots at Pearly Gates and Sent Straight to Hell

So close. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

In football, a Hail Mary results in one of three outcomes:

1) The ball harmlessly bounces off a sea of bodies in the end zone. (Almost always.)

2) The ball is caught for a touchdown. (Almost never.)

3) The ball doesn’t even get to the end zone. (Relatively often).

The Chicago Bears opted for the third option at the end of their 38-31 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, but the manner in which they fell short was almost as remarkable as a touchdown. Mitchell Trubisky needed 55 yards for a miracle, but the quarterback mustered 54 and left some room for the Holy Ghost (who, sadly, was an ineligible receiver).

The catch was just Kevin White’s second grab of the season, but the Patriots took him seriously enough to form a wall to keep him out of the end zone.

Trubisky will be hearing from the International Bureau of Weights and Measures after Sunday’s performance. His measurements were off all afternoon, like in the first quarter when he traveled 71.9 yards to complete a 9-yard touchdown run.

Football is a game of inches so long as Mitchell Trubisky isn’t the one with the tape measure.