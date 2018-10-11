All the ’90s References in Charli XCX and Troye Sivan’s New Video, From Nickelodeon to TLC

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan have released a music video for their new song “1999,” and it comes with a major dose of nostalgia. While the song’s lyrics are packed full of references to the music of the era like “… Baby, One More Time,” and “Mo Money Mo Problems,” the video itself acts as a kind of compendium of ‘90s culture, shot with an appropriately 1999 aesthetic as Charli XCX and Sivan act out iconic moments and personas from the decade that look like they were really fun to recreate. It even ends with a distinctly AOL-style sign-off.
Below, we’ve identified every visual ‘90s reference in the music video that we could find. If you caught any you think we missed, let us know in the comments.
One more thing
