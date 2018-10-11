Brow Beat

All the ’90s References in Charli XCX and Troye Sivan’s New Video, From Nickelodeon to TLC

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan have released a music video for their new song “1999,” and it comes with a major dose of nostalgia. While the song’s lyrics are packed full of references to the music of the era like “… Baby, One More Time,” and “Mo Money Mo Problems,” the video itself acts as a kind of compendium of ‘90s culture, shot with an appropriately 1999 aesthetic as Charli XCX and Sivan act out iconic moments and personas from the decade that look like they were really fun to recreate. It even ends with a distinctly AOL-style sign-off.

Below, we’ve identified every visual ‘90s reference in the music video that we could find. If you caught any you think we missed, let us know in the comments.

Charli XCX making a Steve Jobs gesture in a black turtle-neck and holding a blue computer.
Steve Jobs with a iMac G3 Blueberry, displaying AOL Instant Messenger.
Asylum Records
Charli XCX wearing loose pants and a black bralet, standing in glimmering blue water.
Waterfalls” by TLC.
Asylum Records
Troye Sivan holding Charli XCX's waist as she stands at the front of a ship at sunset.
Titanic.
Asylum Records
Charlie XCX with two blond high ponytails dancing in front of back-up dancers
Say You’ll Be There” by Spice Girls.
Asylum Records
Charli XCX in skewed perspective with huge black and white sneakers close to the camera.
Wearing Skechers while channeling New Radicals.
Asylum Records
Troye Sivan wearing a white tank top, white bucket hat and cross with back-up dancers in white.
I Want It That Way” by Backstreet Boys.
Asylum Records
Troye Sivan wearing a white shirt and tattoos and yelling at camera.
The Real Slim Shady” by Eminem.
Asylum Records
Charli XCX on a phone screen.
A Nokia phone.
Asylum Records
Charli XCX nude, covered in bright red rose petals.
American Beauty.
Asylum Records
Troye Sivan wearing cheeta print and pink hair and Charli XCX wearing a see-through body suit.
Marilyn Manson and Rose McGowan.
Asylum Records
A Sims house on fire.
The Sims.
Asylum Records
Charli XCX in a pink swimsuit, brandishing a watch in front of a blue background.
Baby G watch.
Asylum Records
Computerized baby kneeling and dancing.
Dancing Baby.
Asylum Records
Charli XCX and Troye Sivan wearing all black and leaning back with their hands up, inside a field of green ones and zeros.
The Matrix.
Asylum Records
Troye Sivan looks at the camera, wearing a curly blond wig.
N*SYNC-era Justin Timberlake.
Asylum Records
Charli XCX wears a winter hat and grimaces, looking exhausted.
The Blair Witch Project.
Asylum Records
Four women dance in tank tops and underwear.
Hanes.
Asylum Records
Charli XCX opens the fridge to a big yellow bottle and some eggs.
Sunny Delight.
Asylum Records
The word "take" in eBay logo style.
eBay.
Asylum Records
The word "Me" in orange Nickelodeon splat.
Nickelodeon.
Asylum Records
"Back" in yellow, curly logo that turns into a gum strip.
Bubble Tape.
Asylum Records
"to" in red heart in front of a starry background.
Ty, the company that makes Beanie Babies.
Asylum Records
The words "NINETY NINE" under a black and turquoise box.
Netscape.
Asylum Records
