All the ’90s References in Charli XCX and Troye Sivan’s New Video, From Nickelodeon to TLC

Charli XCX and Troye Sivan have released a music video for their new song “1999,” and it comes with a major dose of nostalgia. While the song’s lyrics are packed full of references to the music of the era like “… Baby, One More Time,” and “Mo Money Mo Problems,” the video itself acts as a kind of compendium of ‘90s culture, shot with an appropriately 1999 aesthetic as Charli XCX and Sivan act out iconic moments and personas from the decade that look like they were really fun to recreate. It even ends with a distinctly AOL-style sign-off.

Below, we’ve identified every visual ‘90s reference in the music video that we could find. If you caught any you think we missed, let us know in the comments.

Waterfalls ” by TLC. Asylum Records

Titanic. Asylum Records

American Beauty. Asylum Records

Marilyn Manson and Rose McGowan. Asylum Records

The Sims. Asylum Records

Baby G watch. Asylum Records

Dancing Baby. Asylum Records

The Matrix. Asylum Records

The Blair Witch Project. Asylum Records

Hanes. Asylum Records

Sunny Delight. Asylum Records

eBay. Asylum Records

Nickelodeon. Asylum Records

Bubble Tape. Asylum Records

Ty, the company that makes Beanie Babies Asylum Records

Netscape. Asylum Records