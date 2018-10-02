CBS Producer Brad Kern Fired After Third Investigation Into Alleged Abuse and Harassment

Brad Kern. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Brad Kern, the CBS producer who was investigated twice for alleged inappropriate behavior in 2016, is out of a job, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Maureen Ryan reports that after a third investigation, Kern has been fired as a consulting producer on NCIS: New Orleans and that his overall deal with the studio has been terminated. A CBS Television Studios spokesperson confirmed that he is no longer working for the network as of Monday.

Back in December, Ryan, then at Variety, broke the news that Kern was the subject of two separate HR investigations in 2016 after taking over NCIS: New Orleans as showrunner. Kern was accused of discriminating against working parents, making racially insensitive comments, and sexual harassment that included “sexualized remarks about women, [giving] them massages without asking, and [mocking] a nursing mother in front of her colleagues.” This alleged behavior was linked a mass exodus of staffers, mostly women, who left the show or were fired during Kern’s tenure. CBS responded at the time that while it was unable to corroborate every accusation, the network “took this action to address behavior and management style, and have received no further complaints since this was implemented.”

However, according to Ryan’s reporting, Kern’s alleged behavior did not stop after the HR investigations in 2016. For its most recent investigation, CBS hired outside counsel and looked into claims of harassment or abuse from other shows Kern worked on in the past, including Beauty and the Beast, Human Target, and Charmed. CBS had another high-profile departure earlier this year when Les Moonves resigned in the midst of multiple sexual misconduct claims. Former NCIS: New Orleans employees told Ryan that “they believe Kern would still be working at CBS if Moonves were still in charge.”