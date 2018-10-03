The Daily Show’s Mike Kosta Unveils His Plan to Get to the Truth and Save the Nation: “Let’s Get Kavanaugh S––tfaced!”

A serious debate of the issues facing the nation. Comedy Central

Of all the things that have torn the country apart since we began our national experiment in governance-by-rotten-pumpkin, Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court might be the worst. For most of the country, Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony was searing, credible, and horrifying; for a significant minority, it was stand-up fodder. We know how this will play out, whether Kavanaugh makes it to the Supreme Court or not: Eventually, people will stop talking about whether or not they believe Ford’s allegations without ever agreeing on a shared set of facts. That’s no way to hold a nation together, but since it’s a foregone conclusion that no evidence would convince Republicans to drop Kavanaugh, it doesn’t seem avoidable. Unless, that is, we adapt this brilliant plan from The Daily Show’s Mike Kosta, and get Kavanaugh completely and utterly shitfaced:

Kosta’s legal theories aside—we’re pretty sure that “Sober Brett” is still legally responsible for “Drunk Brett’s” actions—this is absolutely right, and absolutely genius:

Why the hell is Sober Kavanaugh being asked about what Drunk Kavanaugh did? The guy who should be on the stand is the guy who picks a fight with a mop for not being Ziggy Marley! … Let’s get Kavanaugh shitfaced! Roll in a keg of Natty Light, have Feinstein tap that thing, and let Bretty go to town, and I guarantee you the truth will flow right out of him. A sober guy is embarrassed about what he did when he drank too much, but a drunk guy can’t wait to tell you all the trouble he got into.

In retrospect, it’s amazing no one thought of this sooner. There was no way we were gonna make it out of this unscheduled deep dive into 1980s fraternity culture without a good old-fashioned, sticky-floored keg party. And who knows, maybe a Chug-a-Lug House-style Bacchanalian on the floor of the Senate would help heal some of the country’s divisions; at this point, it’s not like it could make things any worse. So let’s pop our collars, crank up the Kenny Loggins, and wait for the credits to roll. They surely won’t be long now.