Sophie Calle in New York City. Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

More than 30 artists contributed to the French artist Sophie Calle’s new album Souris Calle, a tribute to her cat, Souris (mouse), who passed in 2014. Comprised of 37 songs by artists such as Bono, Pharrell, The National, Laurie Anderson, and Jarvis Cocker, the album was released on October 13 as part of Calle’s show at the Parisian Galerie Perrotin. There, you can listen to the songs with accompanying videos, descriptions, and photographs of Souris that inspired the project.

The album is better that you would expect, which seems part of the point Calle was trying to make about the value of our pets to our lives. During an interview with Artnet, the artist talked about people’s reactions to grieving one’s furry friend, “When you say you’re sad about the cat, it’s a bit obscene,” adding that, “if I say my mother or my father is dead, everyone tells me, Oh, poor thing, she lost her mother, oh, poor thing, she lost her father, but if we say that about our cat, we seem ridiculous.”

The project covers quite a few genres, from the Swedish musician Linus Öhrn’s “Tactical Reborn,” a heavy metal meets screamo song, to Ragnar Kjartansson and Kristín Anna’s soft, almost country “On Death.” And, as for artists you’ll recognize, there’s Bono’s opening track, “Message to Souris,” carried out as a voicemail that starts with him saying “Souris, c’est Bono içi” and then, probably because that’s all the French he knew, switching to a monologue in English about the presence of absence that’s brought on by death.

Laurie Anderson stays in line with her usual electronic style and, in “A Cat Named Mouse,” she briefly talks about the cat who couldn’t catch himself, but the song feels a bit incomplete. Pulp’s former frontman Jarvis Cocker brings in some feline touches in the form of purring and meowing, and “A Cat Called Souris” seems to be a song that the cat would’ve actually enjoyed. Then there’s The National’s “Le violon blanc de Monsieur Souris”—probably the most accomplished song on the album—an almost purely instrumental track with just a few lines about the white spot the cat had on his belly resembling a violin. Lastly, another track titled “A Cat Named Mouse,” but Pharrell’s version is a magnetic mix of instruments that adds a playful and uplifting note to the compilation.