Ryan Coogler Will Return to Write and Direct the Black Panther Sequel

It would be a daunting task for any director to try to follow in Ryan Coogler’s footsteps by helming a Black Panther sequel, given the first movie’s commercial and critical success. Fortunately, Disney and Marvel have found someone up to the task: Ryan Coogler. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Coogler, who also co-wrote the original’s screenplay with Joe Robert Cole, will turn to write and direct Black Panther 2. Though the news broke on Thursday, the deal reportedly actually “occurred under the radar some time ago.”

There has been no official announcement from Coogler or Marvel, but anonymous sources tell THR that Coogler will write the script next year and that production will start at the end of 2019 or in early 2020. It’s no surprise that Disney and Marvel would want to hire Coogler again, since they have plenty of good reason to want him back—approximately 1.3 billion good reasons, in fact. Kevin Feige even said earlier this year that the studio was planning a sequel, factoring in “when Ryan wants to” make it.

Coogler has a number of other projects in the works, including producing a Creed sequel and a remake of Space Jam, not to mention directing yet another collaboration with Michael B. Jordan. Variety also reports that Coogler also wants to make another, smaller film before the Black Panther sequel, and it might be “his version of 12 Angry Men.”