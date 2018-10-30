You Must Remember This

Ann Dvorak Accused Howard Hughes of Selling Her “Down the River”

Ann Dvorak Accused Howard Hughes of Selling Her "Down the River"

The child of a silent-film actress, Ann Dvorak was so determined to be a star that at first she wouldn’t take no for an answer. Her big break came when she was cast in Howard Hughes’ production of Scarface. But Hughes would sell her contract to Warner Bros., and when Dvorak later accused Hughes of having “sold [her] down the river,” she would swiftly suffer the consequences of going up against Hughes in the press at a time when his mastery of publicity was at its peak.

