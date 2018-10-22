Comedian Amy Schumer in a protest against the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Alex Wong/Getty Images

There are two reasons why people watch the Super Bowl besides football: the halftime show and the ads. Amy Schumer wants to have an effect on both. On Friday, the actress and comedian took to Instagram to announce she won’t be doing a commercial for next year’s 53rd Super Bowl, in support of Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players who have kneeled during the national anthem to protest racial inequality and police brutality.

Schumer acknowledges that not being in an ad is a small step that won’t have a drastic impact since “opposing the NFL is like opposing the NRA. Very tough,” adding that, “it must sound like a privilege ass sacrifice but it’s all I got.” However, she does believe, “hitting the NFL with the advertisers is the only way to really hurt them.” She also encouraged Maroon 5, who is set to perform during halftime, to follow in the footsteps of Rihanna, who reportedly turned down an offer to perform, and back out of headlining the event. (The band’s “Girls Like You” collaborator Cardi B. has already announced she won’t be making an appearance.) This was Schumer’s second time nudging Adam Levine on the matter, which she posted about on Instagram the day before.

In the post, she explains her stance comes from witnessing “the truly deep inequality and endless racism people of color face in our country, not to mention the police brutality and murders.” She wonders, “why more white players aren’t kneeling,” and encourages them to “stand up for your brothers and sisters of color.”