A Star Is Born Is Catching Up to Venom at the Domestic Box Office

Maybe it’s the fan theories about Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s chemistry, maybe it’s the chart-topping soundtrack, or maybe it’s just that it’s a very good movie, but somehow, A Star Is Born made more than $100 million at the box office in just twelve days.
That means it’s not too far behind the goofy, gooey Marvel blockbuster Venom, which has also been a commercial success, bringing in $150 million so far domestically. But while A Star Is Born hasn’t earned as much in the U.S. yet, the movie will likely have more staying power: Venom made $80 million, more than half its total so far, from its opening weekend, whereas A Star Is Born has been gaining steam. The same may wind up being true overseas; for example, at the U.K. box office, Venom sales dropped by 47 percent during the films’ second weekend, whereas A Star Is Born’s numbers held more steady. (Of course, it still had a much smaller foreign release than Venom, which has brought in $236 million overseas.)
What’s more, Deadline notes that past October hits like Gravity, The Martian, and Gone Girl had comparable numbers to A Star Is Born during their first two weekends and subsequently more than doubled these ticket sales during their final stateside earnings, suggesting that A Star Is Born will draw more people to the theaters in the weeks ahead. We’ll leave it to you to decide which movie has the best memes.
One more thing
