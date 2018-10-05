A Star Is Born Is a Reboot Done Right

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born. Warner Bros. Entertainment and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and, once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. In this week’s episode, Dana Stevens and Rachel Syme dive into the new adaptation of A Star is Born, comparing the remake to its predecessors, including 1954 version. They also discuss Rachel’s profile of Lady Gaga in the New York Times Magazine and evaluate Bradley Cooper as both director and performer.

Listen to them discuss below. You can also check out past Spoiler Specials

