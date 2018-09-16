Soon-Yi Previn Will Be Weighing in on Those Woody Allen Allegations

Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn at the Cafe Society premiere in 2016. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Woody Allen’s wife Soon-Yi Previn will be giving her perspective on the scandals that have dogged her husband in an upcoming article from New York magazine, Page Six reports. Previn was the adopted daughter of Allen’s long-time significant other Mia Farrow; their relationship was a matter of contention and a very public scandal during Farrow and Allen’s split in the early 1990s. Previn married Woody Allen in 1997. Now, according to a statement from New York, she will be “telling her story for the first time.”

According to Page Six, Dylan Farrow—who accused Allen, her stepfather, of sexually assaulting her when she was a child, allegations Allen has denied—is furious about the story, because she believes that the author, Daphne Merkin, was chosen because she is sympathetic to Allen. Merkin has written in the past about her correspondence with Allen, which began when she sent him a fan letter. Representatives from New York magazine said in response that “Daphne Merkin’s relationship to Woody Allen is disclosed and is a part of the story, as is Soon-Yi’s reason for speaking out now.”

The story is expected to be in print on Monday, but could be published online Sunday night.