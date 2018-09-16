Sports

Buffalo Cornerback Vontae Davis Has Had Enough of the Bills, Apparently Retires From Football Mid-Game

By

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: NFL player Vontae Davis arrives at The Playboy Party during Super Bowl Weekend, which celebrated the future of Playboy and its newly redesigned magazine in a transformed space within Lot A of AT&T Park on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Playboy)
Vontae Davis, retiree.
Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills have only played twice this season, but they’ve managed to pack a year’s worth of sorrow into those two games. Fresh off a humiliating 47-3 Week One loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the Bills stumbled out of the gates on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers and went into the locker room down 28-6 at half. Not everyone on the team returned to the field, though. According to reports, cornerback Vontae Davis decided that 1.5 games as a Bills player was enough, and he retired right then and there.

At the postgame press conference, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott confirmed that the 30-year-old Davis had called it quits.

With Davis enjoying retirement, the Bills managed to play better in the second half but still lost to the Chargers, 31-20 .

Football NFL