Buffalo Cornerback Vontae Davis Has Had Enough of the Bills, Apparently Retires From Football Mid-Game

Vontae Davis, retiree. Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills have only played twice this season, but they’ve managed to pack a year’s worth of sorrow into those two games. Fresh off a humiliating 47-3 Week One loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the Bills stumbled out of the gates on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers and went into the locker room down 28-6 at half. Not everyone on the team returned to the field, though. According to reports, cornerback Vontae Davis decided that 1.5 games as a Bills player was enough, and he retired right then and there.

Lorenzo Alexander says he was told at start of second half that Vontae Davis quit and retired. — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) September 16, 2018

At the postgame press conference, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott confirmed that the 30-year-old Davis had called it quits.

McDermott on Vontae Davis: "He pulled himself out of the game. He told us he was done." — WGR 550 (@WGR550) September 16, 2018

With Davis enjoying retirement, the Bills managed to play better in the second half but still lost to the Chargers, 31-20 .