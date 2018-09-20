A New Veronica Mars Series Is Coming to Hulu

Kristen Bell at the premiere of Veronica Mars on March 12, 2014. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Kristen Bell confirmed on Thursday that the rumors are true: There will indeed be a new Veronica Mars series coming to Hulu, with original creator Rob Thomas returning to executive produce and write at least the first episode. In a video posted to Twitter, Bell starts by saying that, in the summer of 2019, all episodes of the old Veronica Mars will be available on the streaming service. “Which is great,” she continues, “because you’ll need to brush up since we’re making a new one.”

BREAKING NEWS out of Mars Investigations! :) A new #VeronicaMars series is comin atcha via @hulu. Thank you to all the marshmallows for staying excited and to @Hulu for giving Veronica a chance to wear her big girl pants. I hope we’re still friends after I taser you. pic.twitter.com/z2EufrjMpX — Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) September 20, 2018

The original Veronica Mars aired in 2004, running for two seasons on UPN before getting picked up for another season by the CW, but it was canceled after that, leaving fans disappointed. Bell starred as Veronica Mars, a spunky California teenager who helped her father solve cases for his PI agency. According to Variety, the new show will revolve around a series of murders in Neptune during spring break, hurting the town’s tourism industry: “Veronica is drawn into a mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach.”

While the Veronica Mars revival comes in the era of reboots, the canceled show had already been revived in 2014, after series creator Thomas launched a majorly successful campaign on Kickstarter to fund a Veronica Mars movie.