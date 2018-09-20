Jordan Peele Will Lead Us Into Another Dimension as Host of the Twilight Zone Reboot

Jordan Peele. Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The original The Twilight Zone of the ’50s and ’60s promised viewers passage into “a land of both shadow and substance” that “lies between the pit of man’s fears and the summit of his knowledge.” In 2018, when our real-life leaders have no attachment to the truth and false information is being spread across the internet, how do you interest people in escaping back into this dark, uncertain dimension?

There’s a simple answer: Jordan Peele. Peele, who had previously been announced as the co–executive producer of the upcoming Twilight Zone reboot, has now also been revealed as the host.

In his Oscar-winning screenplay for Get Out, Peele pointed out the insidious horror of racism in the U.S., and it sounds like his Twilight Zone reboot will have a similar function. “The realization, for me, was that it was an opportunity to attempt to continue with Serling’s mission,” he said in an interview with Variety. “If we approach it without ego and sort of bow to Serling, that will hopefully suffice for our fellow Twilight Zone fans but also bring back a show that I think is needed right now. Because it’s a show that has always helped us look at ourselves, hold a mirror up to society.”

If the black-and-white, nostalgically psychedelic teaser trailer that Peele just posted on Twitter is any indication, then the remake, which will premiere on CBS All Access in early 2019, will take on today’s existential conflicts while honoring the show’s original style.