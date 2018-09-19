If You Thought Seth Meyers Would Pass Up a Chance to Talk About Trump’s Toad Penis, You Were Mistaken

Even among the many tales of malignant silliness we hear about the Trump administration on a regular basis, stories like a porn star comparing the president’s penis to a beloved, mushroom-headed Mario Kart character don’t just come around every day. (Every year, maybe.) And when they do come around, late-night writers aren’t about to let that kind of opportunity slide: On Tuesday, Seth Meyers addressed a leaked detail from Stormy Daniels’ memoir, in which she noted the likeness between Donald Trump’s penis and Toad, with a joke about one of his show’s own recurring segments: “For once, I’m gonna say, let’s not take A Closer Look.”

“That’s a joke about the news,” Meyers continued. “You might be saying, ‘How dare you make a joke about a penis looking like a video game character.’ That’s the fucking news right now.” In the same monologue, Meyers also addressed the president’s meeting with Polish president Andrzej Duda, Arby’s giving out free tattoos, and news that The Conners may kill off Roseanne Barr’s character with an overdose: “If it’s on Ambien, let’s hope they don’t say her last words.”