Trevor Noah Says Trump’s Bizarre Tweet Is His Best Attempt at Commemorating 9/11 Yet

While Donald Trump’s recent tweet stating simply, “17 years since September 11th!” might seem austere at best and cheerful at worst, Trevor Noah pointed out Tuesday night that given his history commenting on the event, it’s by far his best attempt yet.

You might remember Trump’s racist and disproved campaign-trail claim that thousands of New Jersey Muslims “were cheering as that building was coming down,” but less fresh in the public’s minds is his 2013 tweet extending, “best wishes to all, even the haters and losers, on this special date, September 11th” in what the Daily Show host called “the world’s most confusing Hallmark card.”

But it gets worse. Noah pointed out that on the actual day of 9/11, Trump made the morally detestable, not to mention false proclamation that with the destruction of the World Trade Center, his own 40 Wall Street building was “now the tallest” in Downtown Manhattan. Noah responded that this is bluntly “not a normal thing to say,” and imagined if FDR had called D-Day “a date when my boat became the biggest boat in all of Hawaii!” Trump’s apparent emotional disconnection from the event that redefined Americans’ consciousness might help explain that time he accidentally called it “7/11,” but as Noah wondered Tuesday night, “How do you mess up the date of an event named after the date?”