This Daily Show Picture of Mitch McConnell “Pulling a Mrs. Doubtfire” at the Kavanaugh Hearings Might Be the Only Good Thing to Come From This Mess, So Enjoy It

So far, very little good has come from Donald Trump’s decision to nominate a frat guy named “Brett” to the Supreme Court. It’s bad enough that Donald Trump—Donald Trump!—gets to reshape the court for a generation, but asking us all to take a depressing and demoralizing tour of the world of elite D.C. prep schools in the 1980s is a bridge too far. And given the right-wing’s desire to put Kavanaugh on the court—in part as a tour de force because he’s so unsuitable—it doesn’t sound like it’s going to get any less demoralizing or depressing any time soon. So we’re delighted to inform you that this cloud, too, has a silver lining, however modest: To show how bad the optics of male Republicans questioning Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford would have been, The Daily Show Photoshopped up an image of Mitch McConnell “pulling a Mrs. Doubtfire.” Check it out:

Ah ha ha ha ha! Mitch McConnell doing a creaky falsetto in a fright wig! It almost … no, wait, it doesn’t make any of it okay. Thursday’s hearing is going to be a total nightmare, and should Kavanaugh make it to the Supreme Court, things will only get worse for everyone. You gotta laugh, though, right? You gotta laugh.