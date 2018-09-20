Trevor Noah Responds to Republican Attacks on Christine Blasey Ford: “Get the F— Out of Here, Man”

Seriously? Comedy Central

Some arguments are such transparently bad faith bullshit that the only rational response is to refuse to engage with them at all. So when Erin Elmore, Amy Kremer, and Laura Ingraham all floated the idea that it was suspicious that Christine Blasey Ford waited until Brett Kavanaugh was nominated for the Supreme Court to come forward—and immediately, and predictably, got harassed out of her home to avoid the right wing’s internet monkeys—it fell to Trevor Noah to give them the answer that argument deserves: “Get the fuck out of here, man.”

Noah’s full response to that particular line of inquiry is a little more generous, but it didn’t have to be:

Yeah, that’s a good point. Why are these allegations about his fitness for the supreme court only coming up now that he’s coming up for the Supreme Court? Get the fuck out of here, man! This is exactly the time you’d expect this stuff to come up. That’s the whole point of hearings.

In the rest of the segment, Noah presents a cavalcade of bullshit from the usual suspects, all eager to discuss absolutely anything except the specific allegations against Brett Kavanaugh. For decades, the right wing has relied on America’s willingness to waste hours, days, or years treating any idea, no matter how nonsensical, as worthy of consideration and debate, as long as it came from someone with the right pedigree. Those days need to be over. Get the fuck out of here, man.